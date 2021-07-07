2021 Jefferson County continues to provide free admission

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With only days left until the annual Jefferson Count Fair, attendees have a new reason to be excited.

The Jefferson County Fair will now provide free admission to all guests.

This annual fair known as the longest continuously operating fair in the country and is set to begin in the second full week of July, opening on July 13 and closing on July 18.

The fair will feature attractions such as farm animal competitions, craft contests, amusement park rides, produce exhibits, food and beverage vendors and more.

The Jefferson County Fair will be held at the County Fairgrounds on Coffeen Street in Watertown, New York.