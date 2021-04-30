2021 Jefferson County Dairy Parade dedicated to first responders, healthcare workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As anticipation grows for the 2021 Jefferson County Dairy Campaign and Parade, dairy farmers are dedicating the “June is Dairy Month” to local “heroes.”

This includes all of the emergency first responders and front line healthcare workers who assisted during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to event organizers. Leading the effort is New York State Alternate and Jefferson County Dairy Princess Elizabeth Hyman.

Slogans for the campaign state: “To all first responders and frontline healthcare providers, this milk is for you. We will never forget how you helped us through the pandemic.”

The 2021 Jefferson County “This Milk is For You” campaign will kick off on June 4 with the Dairy Parade. This parade will be the first “real” parade to take place in Jefferson County in 2021, and one of the first in the state.

Event organizers confirmed that they have established a safety plan along with guidelines that will minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Additionally, before the parade begin, community members are encouraged to bring candles, lights or pictures to the parade for a moment of “remembrance and healing.” Gouverneur Bagpiper Jeff Forsythe will walk the parade route playing “Amazing Grace.”

The 2021 Jefferson County Dairy Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on June 4 at Watertown High School.