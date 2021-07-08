2021 Jefferson County Fair opening next week with free admission

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The “longest running fair” in the nation will return to the North Country next week.

Organizers, volunteers and vendors have begun setting up for the Jefferson County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Watertown.

Although there was uncertainty in the planning stages this year due to COVID-19, Fair President Robert Simpson shared his excitement for being able to host the event this year.

“We’ve been hoping since last year to be able to have a fair,” expressed Simpson. “We really didn’t find out for sure that we were going to be able to have a fair until about the middle of May. Even though we were putting plans together, a lot of tentative plans and trying to, you know, make sure everything could.”

The 2021 Jefferson County Fair will feature typical events such as livestock competitions, animal shows, games, a carnival, local produce and many vendors.

But new to the fair this year will be its featured entertainment: The well-known circus act the Flying Wallendas.

The Flying Wallendas will provide free shows at the Fair at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on all days, and an additional show at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

And just like in years before, attendees will be offered free admission for their day at the fairgrounds.

As the 2020 Jefferson County Fair was cancelled due to COVID-19, Simpson concluded with hopes to see many new and returning faces next week.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to have a big crowd. We know everybody’s been locked up for a year and a half and anxious to get out and do things and we’re here,” stated Simpson. “Things that have been happening, that we see other places have been getting good crowds. And we’re just hoping for the same thing.”

The Jefferson County Fair will open on Tuesday, July 13 and run through Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Fairgrounds in Watertown, New York.