2021 Lewis County Fair seeking shuttle driver volunteers

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Volunteer this summer at the Lewis County Fair.

Organizers of the 200th Lewis County Fair are seeking shuttle driver volunteers.

These volunteers will drive shuttles at the fair to transport attendees in need of a ride from designated stops.

This would included vendors carrying supplies, children and families, elderly and people with disabilities.

Additionally, tips will be accepted and be donated to the food pantries in Lewis County.

All volunteers are required to have a valid driver’s license. There is no limit on how many shuttle shifts each volunteer can sign up for.

The 200th Lewis County Fair will be held from July 20 to July 24, 2021.

Register on the Lewis County website.