2021 New York State Fair Guide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s here! The New York State Fair officially opened on Friday.
The Great New York State Fair will run from August 20 to September 6. Below is a comprehensive guide of everything you need to know about the 2021 New York State Fair
TICKETS
The 2021 Great New York State Fair is now the most affordable state fair in the nation with admission tickets on sale for $3 each—the lowest regular admission price of any major fair. People ages 65 and up will now be admitted free every day of the Fair. That is in addition to the Fair’s longstanding tradition of free admission for children ages 12 and under and for certain groups on special honorary days.
Tickets and $5 vouchers for parking in the Fair’s lots are available online via the Fair’s official online ticket seller, Etix, or by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Having both available on Etix, you can now buy your admission and parking in the same transaction!
There will be no cash sales at the Fair’s entrance gates or in parking lots. Kiosks will be available at gates 1 and 10 for self-service use to purchase admissions. Large signs with QR codes will be at all gates so patrons can use their phones to link directly to the ticket purchase site. Drivers can pay for parking by credit card in each lot or by EZPass Plus in the Fair’s Orange and Brown lots. EZ Pass Plus is a free add-on to EZ Pass that allows it to be used to pay for parking in addition to highway tolls.
With fees, each admission ticket is $3.18 and each parking voucher is $5.23. Up to 20 tickets can be purchased at a time. Etix advises that because so many festivals and fairs are operating this year, its call center is taking a very high volume of calls. Customers who are asked to leave their names and phone numbers for a call-back will have their calls returned often within three hours but always within 24 hours.
Unused 2019 Advance Sale Program tickets (non-promotional*) will be accepted at the 2021 State Fair
*Does not include free or complementary tickets
HOURS
Fairgrounds Hours 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day)
Building Hours 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day)
COVID POLICY
- Everyone is required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccine status. There are no outdoor mask requirements.
- Masks will be available at entrances to buildings and at guest relations.
- There is no mandatory vaccination requirement to get into the Fair.
- 100% capacity is allowed with no social distancing requirements.
- Some building entrances and exits will be closed to limit the number of options people have for entering and exiting.
CENTRO PARK & RIDE
MAP
SPECIAL DAYS
CONCERTS
DATE
|CHEVY PARK
2 PM
|CHEVY PARK
8 PM
|CHEVY COURT
2 PM
|CHEVY COURT
7 PM
|August 20
|Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
|Nas
|Simplelife
|LOCASH
|August 21
|Tee Grizzley
|98 Degrees
|Hard Promises: The Music of Tom Petty
|RATT
|August 22
|The Barndogs
|Brothers Osborne
|iGNiTE
|All That Remains
|August 23
|Isreal Hagan & Stroke
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|The Jess Novak Band
|Train
|The Spinners
|Jackyl
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|The Carolyn Kelly Blues Band
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Dangerous Type
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Bad Mama’s Blues Band
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Scorey
|Melissa Etheridge
|Tionesta
|CNCO
|August 28
|Waydown Wailers
|The Beach Boys
|Stephen Phillips
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (7pm)
|Harmonic Drill
|Dropkick Murphys (8pm)
|August 30
|Alex Miller
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Cory Marks
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Sydney Irving & The Mojo
|Nelly
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Brownskin Band
|Third Eye Blind
|BeatleCUSE
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|Dark Hollow
|AJR
|Uncle Kracker
|Blues Traveler
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|YG
|Syracuse JAMS FunkFest
|Stone City Band & the Mary Jane Girls
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|Sheff G &
Sleepy Hallow
|The Mavericks En Español
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)
|Cheap Trick (6pm)
|The Ripcords (noon)
|Resurrection (4pm)
NOTABLE THINGS MISSING THIS YEAR
- Gianelli Sausage and Dinosaur BBQ
- Baker’s Chicken Coop
- Haddock’s Paddock
- Tully’s Good Times
- Empire State Arabian Horse Show