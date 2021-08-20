2021 New York State Fair Guide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s here! The New York State Fair officially opened on Friday.

The Great New York State Fair will run from August 20 to September 6. Below is a comprehensive guide of everything you need to know about the 2021 New York State Fair

TICKETS

The 2021 Great New York State Fair is now the most affordable state fair in the nation with admission tickets on sale for $3 each—the lowest regular admission price of any major fair. People ages 65 and up will now be admitted free every day of the Fair. That is in addition to the Fair’s longstanding tradition of free admission for children ages 12 and under and for certain groups on special honorary days.

Tickets and $5 vouchers for parking in the Fair’s lots are available online via the Fair’s official online ticket seller, Etix, or by calling Etix toll-free at 1-800-514-3849 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Having both available on Etix, you can now buy your admission and parking in the same transaction!

There will be no cash sales at the Fair’s entrance gates or in parking lots. Kiosks will be available at gates 1 and 10 for self-service use to purchase admissions. Large signs with QR codes will be at all gates so patrons can use their phones to link directly to the ticket purchase site. Drivers can pay for parking by credit card in each lot or by EZPass Plus in the Fair’s Orange and Brown lots. EZ Pass Plus is a free add-on to EZ Pass that allows it to be used to pay for parking in addition to highway tolls.

With fees, each admission ticket is $3.18 and each parking voucher is $5.23. Up to 20 tickets can be purchased at a time. Etix advises that because so many festivals and fairs are operating this year, its call center is taking a very high volume of calls. Customers who are asked to leave their names and phone numbers for a call-back will have their calls returned often within three hours but always within 24 hours.

Unused 2019 Advance Sale Program tickets (non-promotional*) will be accepted at the 2021 State Fair

*Does not include free or complementary tickets

HOURS

Fairgrounds Hours 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day)

Building Hours 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. (9 p.m. on Labor Day)

COVID POLICY

Everyone is required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccine status. There are no outdoor mask requirements.

Masks will be available at entrances to buildings and at guest relations.

There is no mandatory vaccination requirement to get into the Fair.

100% capacity is allowed with no social distancing requirements.

Some building entrances and exits will be closed to limit the number of options people have for entering and exiting.

CENTRO PARK & RIDE

Your Stories: Amid a staffing shortage, Centro Bus reducing Park-and-Ride locations for NYS Fair

MAP

SPECIAL DAYS

State Fair announces themes for special days

CONCERTS



DATE CHEVY PARK

2 PM CHEVY PARK

8 PM CHEVY COURT

2 PM CHEVY COURT

7 PM August 20 Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots Nas Simplelife LOCASH August 21 Tee Grizzley 98 Degrees Hard Promises: The Music of Tom Petty RATT August 22 The Barndogs Brothers Osborne iGNiTE All That Remains August 23 Isreal Hagan & Stroke Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Bishop Briggs August 24 The Jess Novak Band Train The Spinners Jackyl August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon The Carolyn Kelly Blues Band Russell Dickerson August 26 Dangerous Type Bell Biv Devoe Bad Mama’s Blues Band Three Dog Night August 27 Scorey Melissa Etheridge Tionesta CNCO August 28 Waydown Wailers The Beach Boys Stephen Phillips Great White/Vixen August 29 Noah Cyrus Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (7pm) Harmonic Drill Dropkick Murphys (8pm) August 30 Alex Miller Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson August 31 Cory Marks Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson September 1 Sydney Irving & The Mojo Nelly Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult September 2 Brownskin Band Third Eye Blind BeatleCUSE Starship w/Mickey Thomas September 3 Dark Hollow AJR Uncle Kracker Blues Traveler September 4 Cold War Kids YG Syracuse JAMS FunkFest Stone City Band & the Mary Jane Girls September 5 Jesse McCartney Sheff G &

Sleepy Hallow The Mavericks En Español The Mavericks September 6 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm) Cheap Trick (6pm) The Ripcords (noon) Resurrection (4pm)

NOTABLE THINGS MISSING THIS YEAR