2021 New York State Fair opening August 20, tickets available online only

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2021 Great New York State Fair will be open to the public from August 20 to September 6.

This year there will be no cash sales at the Fair’s entrance gates or in the parking lots. However, kiosks will be available at gates 1 and 10 for self-service use to purchase admissions. There will also be large signs with QR codes at all gates so patrons can use their phones to link directly to the ticket purchase site.

Tickets are on sale online for $3 each, and there will be free admission available to those 65 or older and ages 12 and under. For parking there will be tickets and $5 vouchers available online for the fair’s lots.

Other special days with free admission include:

Fidelis Care Youth & Student Day on August 21, free for those age 18 and under

Fire/Rescue Day on August 23, free for active and retired fire or emergency services workers with ID

Women’s Day on August 25, offering $1 admission for all women. Special tickets for this day will go on sale that morning.

Law Enforcement Day on August 31, free for police and corrections officers with ID

Armed Forces Day on September 2, free to current or retired military with ID

Native American Day on September 3, free for tribal members

The fair will feature hundreds of food, merchandise, games, and rides located throughout the grounds and in buildings. There will also be about 50 national touring acts that will preform on the Chevy Park and Chevy Court stages.

Fair Director Troy Waffner said they’re anxious to have the public come through the gates and enjoy the fair once again.

“We have worked for several years now to make the Fair more accessible to all New Yorkers, regardless of their income,” Waffner said. “While other state fairs charge $10, $15 or even $20 for admission, we’re driving our prices down and increasing the number of people who can get in for free. Our State’s fair is for everyone. We’ve had a year away from our fans and we can’t wait to be together with them again.”

There will be no restrictions on attendance for the 2021 fair. However, fairgoers who have not been vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask. For safety purposes vendors will be spaced apart to provide safe distancing outdoors while indoor vending areas will feature wider aisles and more open layouts. The Fair will be providing regular additional cleaning of high-traffic and high-touch areas as well.

There will be several closings at the fair this year including the Youth Building, Witter Agricultural and Carriage museums, and the Demonstration Kitchen and Empire Theater in the Art & Home Center. Some competitions will not be taking place this year such as the quilting competition and the culinary competition. The complete list of the competitions that are taking place this year are on the fair’s website.