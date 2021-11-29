2021 North Country Christmas parade schedule: Where to celebrate this holidays season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thanksgiving is over and the holiday season is now ramping up in the North Country

To celebrate the holidays, many communities across the region are hosting Christmas and winter celebrations, including parades in the coming weeks. Below is a full schedule of holiday events in the North Country:

Thursday, December 2, 2021:

Watertown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, Public Square, 7p.m.

Friday, December 3, 2021:

Carthage Parade of Lights, 6 p.m.

Cape Vincent Tree Lighting, 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 4, 2021:

Clayton “Totally 80’s” Christmas Parade and Fireworks, Riverside Drive, 6 p.m.

Canton Santa Tour, beginning at 12 p.m.

Sunday, December 5, 2021:

Copenhagen Fire Department Christmas Parade, 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 2021:

Cape Vincent Holiday Hoopla and Christmas Parade, beginning at 3 p.m.

Sackets Harbor Whooville in the Harbor Holiday Celebration, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Morristown River Lights at Bayside Park, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Plessis Tree Lighting, Former Flat Rock Cafe, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021:

Potsdam Ugly Sweater Day

Saturday, December 18, 2021:

Morristown River Lights at Bayside Park, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This list will be updated throughout the weekend. Contact ABC50 with any submissions.