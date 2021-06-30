2021 North Country Firework Guide: Where to go this July 4

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With COVID-19 restrictions fully lifted in New York State, many are preparing for a more “normal” Fourth of July celebration this weekend.
This includes the tradition of attending firework shows. Below is a complete guide as to where you can see fireworks across the North Country this weekend.
Thursday, July 1
Jefferson County
- Watertown: Thompson Park, “Pops in the Park,” concert and firework show beginning at 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
Jefferson County
- Clayton: Waterfront Park, fireworks display beginning at dusk
St. Lawrence County
- Hannawa Falls, Postwood Park fireworks display at dusk
- Morristown, fireworks display at dusk
Sunday, July 4
Jefferson County
- Alexandria Bay, over Boldt Castle, fireworks display beginning at approximately 9:45 p.m.
- Sackets Harbor, Battlefield Historic State Park, fireworks display beginning approximately at dusk
St. Lawrence County
- Norwood, Fireman’s Field, fireworks display at dusk
Tuesday, July 6
Jefferson County
- Carthage, Turning Point Park, fireworks display beginning at dusk
This list will be updated throughout the weekend. Contact ABC50 with any submissions.