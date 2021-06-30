2021 North Country Firework Guide: Where to go this July 4

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With COVID-19 restrictions fully lifted in New York State, many are preparing for a more “normal” Fourth of July celebration this weekend.

This includes the tradition of attending firework shows. Below is a complete guide as to where you can see fireworks across the North Country this weekend.

Thursday, July 1

Jefferson County

Saturday, July 3

Jefferson County

St. Lawrence County

  • Hannawa Falls, Postwood Park fireworks display at dusk
  • Morristown, fireworks display at dusk

Sunday, July 4

Jefferson County

  • Alexandria Bay, over Boldt Castle, fireworks display beginning at approximately 9:45 p.m.
  • Sackets Harbor, Battlefield Historic State Park, fireworks display beginning approximately at dusk

St. Lawrence County

  • Norwood, Fireman’s Field, fireworks display at dusk

Tuesday, July 6

Jefferson County

  • Carthage, Turning Point Park, fireworks display beginning at dusk

This list will be updated throughout the weekend. Contact ABC50 with any submissions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story