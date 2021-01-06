2021 North Country Goes Green Irish Festival officially cancelled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many greatly anticipated events in the North Country are on the table to be cancelled in early 2021 due to the pandemic.

And the beloved North Country Irish Festival is one of them.

And as COVID-19 cases skyrocket throughout the region, co-chair of the 35th Annual North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, Dave Missert, officially announced that the event scheduled for March 12 through March 13, 2021, is once again cancelled.

The event typically is held in the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown, New York, but now has been cancelled for two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The co-chair of the event confirmed that the Miss Ireland scholarship will remain available, with that information being sent out in March. Additionally, he shared potential events in place of the Festival.

All North Country Goes Green Irish Festival events were officially cancelled on January 6, 2021. This includes the pageants, Shamrock Run and Irish Festival Parade.

As COVID-19 being the reason for the festivals cancellation for a second year, Missert shared specific reasonings and hopes for the future.

Watch ABC50’s exclusive interview with Festival Co-Chair Dave Missert in the player above.

LATEST STORIES: