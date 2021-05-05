2021 Northern New York Community Foundation #giveNNY campaign breaks fundraising record

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual #giveNNY campaign broke its fundraising record in 2021.

The Northern New York Community Foundation released results from the 2021 campaign on Wednesday, confirming that over 300 donors and a matching grants helped to reach a record $42,298 to help support organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The monthlong campaign was joined by 61 organizations and encouraged them to work together to encourage fundraising. According to the NNYCF, the number of participants was doubled compared to the 2019 campaign, and the most since #giveNNY began in 2016.

“The success of this year’s effort is much more about the solidarity of nonprofits than the actual dollars raised. This was not just an effort for our region’s nonprofits, but one in which they actively participated for the greater good,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson. “That is something our community and donors should celebrate. We are continuing to explore ways to make this even more impactful in the years to come.”

For the 2021 campaign leaders from nonprofit organization attended weekly online sessions, partnered with those who led similar missions and participated on 315Day.

315Day, held on March 15, was a full day of radio broadcast on Tunes 92.5/104.5 FM and featured interviews that highlighted local organizations.

Additionally, for the second consecutive year, the Northern New York Community Foundation matched all campaign gifts up to $10,000. Participating organizations will receive an equal share of gifts to the campaign as grants from the foundation.

Participating organizations in the 2021 #giveNNY campaign included:

ACR Health

Carthage Area Hospital Foundation

Chapin Living Waters Foundation

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation

Clayton Opera House

Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County

Constable Hall Association

Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions

Disabled Persons Action Organization

Family Counseling Services of NNY

Frederic Remington Art Museum

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways

Gwen’s Food Pantry

Hearts for Youth

Henderson Harbor Water Sports Programs

Indian River Lakes Conservancy

Ives Hill Retirement Community

Jefferson County Historical Society Jefferson County SPCA JRC Foundation Lyme Heritage Center

Massena Free Community Meal

Massena Meals on Wheels

New Day Children’s Center

New Hope Transformation House Ministries, Grace House

New York FFA Leadership Foundation

North Country Arts Council

North Country Children’s Museum

North Country Family Health Center

North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living

Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club

Ogdensburg Command Performances

Orchestra of Northern New York

PIVOT, Alcohol & Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County

Planned Parenthood of the North Country NY

Police Activities League of Massena

Potsdam Holiday Fund Resolution Center of Jefferson & Lewis Counties

Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library

Samaritan Medical Center Foundation

Save The River

Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York

Society of the United Helpers

St. Lawrence County Arts Council

St. Lawrence County Historical Association

Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity

Thousand Islands Arts Center

Thousand Islands Land Trust

Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust

United Way of Northern New York

UP! Coalition of Lewis County

Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County

Volunteer Transportation Center

Wanakena Historical Association

Watertown Family YMCA

Watertown Lyric Theater

Watertown Urban Mission

Wilderness Health Care Foundation

WPBS-TV

Zoo New York