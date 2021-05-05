2021 Northern New York Community Foundation #giveNNY campaign breaks fundraising record

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The annual #giveNNY campaign broke its fundraising record in 2021.
The Northern New York Community Foundation released results from the 2021 campaign on Wednesday, confirming that over 300 donors and a matching grants helped to reach a record $42,298 to help support organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The monthlong campaign was joined by 61 organizations and encouraged them to work together to encourage fundraising. According to the NNYCF, the number of participants was doubled compared to the 2019 campaign, and the most since #giveNNY began in 2016.
“The success of this year’s effort is much more about the solidarity of nonprofits than the actual dollars raised. This was not just an effort for our region’s nonprofits, but one in which they actively participated for the greater good,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson. “That is something our community and donors should celebrate. We are continuing to explore ways to make this even more impactful in the years to come.”
For the 2021 campaign leaders from nonprofit organization attended weekly online sessions, partnered with those who led similar missions and participated on 315Day.
315Day, held on March 15, was a full day of radio broadcast on Tunes 92.5/104.5 FM and featured interviews that highlighted local organizations.
Additionally, for the second consecutive year, the Northern New York Community Foundation matched all campaign gifts up to $10,000. Participating organizations will receive an equal share of gifts to the campaign as grants from the foundation.
Participating organizations in the 2021 #giveNNY campaign included:
ACR Health
Carthage Area Hospital Foundation
Chapin Living Waters Foundation
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation
Clayton Opera House
Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County
Constable Hall Association
Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions
Disabled Persons Action Organization
Family Counseling Services of NNY
Frederic Remington Art Museum
Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways
Gwen’s Food Pantry
Hearts for Youth
Henderson Harbor Water Sports Programs
Indian River Lakes Conservancy
Ives Hill Retirement Community
Jefferson County Historical Society Jefferson County SPCA JRC Foundation Lyme Heritage Center
Massena Free Community Meal
Massena Meals on Wheels
New Day Children’s Center
New Hope Transformation House Ministries, Grace House
New York FFA Leadership Foundation
North Country Arts Council
North Country Children’s Museum
North Country Family Health Center
North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council
Northern Regional Center for Independent Living
Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club
Ogdensburg Command Performances
Orchestra of Northern New York
PIVOT, Alcohol & Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County
Planned Parenthood of the North Country NY
Police Activities League of Massena
Potsdam Holiday Fund Resolution Center of Jefferson & Lewis Counties
Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library
Samaritan Medical Center Foundation
Save The River
Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York
Society of the United Helpers
St. Lawrence County Arts Council
St. Lawrence County Historical Association
Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity
Thousand Islands Arts Center
Thousand Islands Land Trust
Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust
United Way of Northern New York
UP! Coalition of Lewis County
Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County
Volunteer Transportation Center
Wanakena Historical Association
Watertown Family YMCA
Watertown Lyric Theater
Watertown Urban Mission
Wilderness Health Care Foundation
WPBS-TV
Zoo New York