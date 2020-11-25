2021 Snowtown USA officially cancelled due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Snowtown USA, a festival that takes place in Watertown N.Y., has announced updates regarding the ongoing pandemic.

The Snowtown USA committee announced on Wednesday that the 2021 festival, scheduled to take place in the upcoming winter, is officially cancelled.

The event is held annually in the North Country and typically hosts hundreds of community members as they participate in a range of winter events and activities.

The Committee shared that this decision was made as the COVID-19 pandemic has put limitations on social contact and large gatherings.

The group additionally shared that they “look forward to Snowtown 2022.

