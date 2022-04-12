(WWTI) — Dr. Janice Gravely is ABC50’s 2022 Remarkable Woman of the North Country.

Throughout March, ABC50 highlighted four women and the great contributions they have made to our local community. As the winner, Gravely chose to have $1,000 donated to the Carthage American Legion on her behalf. All four finalists are absolutely remarkable. Learn more about each of their stories below.

Dr. Janice Gravely

Describing Dr. Janice Gravely of Carthage, New York is hard to put into one sentence, but it surely should begin with the word “service.”

Although retired now, she served with the U.S. Army as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear Explosive Officer and then as a Signal Officer for 28 years. Throughout the nearly three decades, she traveled the world including to Bosnia, South Korea and Germany. She was deployed to Iraq and has lived across the United States.

No matter where she was, she dedicated time to giving back to others. She would provide support for the community based on its needs, including food banks and reading clubs. After retiring from the military, it didn’t take long for Dr. Gravely to begin serving her local community. She volunteered with the Red Cross and Carthage Rescue Squad before finding the American Legion, which even in the small community of Carthage connects service members from across the globe.

Dr. Gravely was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars while she was in Europe. “I did not realize that the American Legion is the largest veteran service organization in the world.” Gravely said. “And once I found that out and became a member, they just put me to work.”

She quickly became a well-known face of the legion, which led to a history-making accomplishment. In the spring of 2021, Dr. Gravely became the first female commander in the legion’s 101-year history.

“When I was first elected, I was just blown away. Again, the fact that, you know, this is small town USA. Carthage is a population of around 3,500 people. Most people in this area have lived here all their lives. They know each other. They’re related in some shape, form or fashion. And the fact that they would entrust this to an outsider, it was just unreal,” she said.

Dr. Gravely is now a leader for service members in Northern New York. She said her unstoppable drive came from her mother, who taught her lessons of kindness and support, regardless of the attitudes of others. “There was never anything that I couldn’t do. She was my biggest cheerleader,” Dr. Gravely said of her mother.

She said her mother always pushed her to be the best at anything she did. Prior to her mother’s death, she told Dr. Gravely to live her life, always do what is right and to do something to help someone else. Dr. Gravely has lived by that advice and stands ready to continue serving her community, regardless of the obstacles that are presented.

She said there’s an opportunity to give back, “not because you’re going to be seen, not because you’re trying to prove that you’re better than somebody else, but just because it’s the right thing to do.”

“If more people believed in themselves instead of relying on somebody else to believe in them, they’d be amazed at how far they could go and what they could accomplish and what they can do for their community.” Dr. Gravely said.

Barbara Lashua

A strong community starts with a passionate leader. A prime example of this is Barbara Lashua.

Lashua is the mayor of the small St. Lawrence county village of Heuvelton, New York, a role she has held for nearly two decades. Prior to becoming mayor, she said she had no experience in local politics or with the village. However, she was a teacher for several decades and lived in Heuvelton most of her life.

Lashua graduated from Heuvelton Central School, went to SUNY Potsdam, returned to teach in Ogdensburg and fell in love with a house in Heuvelton. She didn’t realize when she had marched past the house for marching band practice many times that she would one day live there.

Her journey to becoming mayor first began when she was asked to become a village trustee. Because of her passion, she eventually worked to become deputy mayor. When the mayor she was serving under left his position, it was her time to take the reins. Although the transition was quick, she had her community standing behind her.

“As a leader, you’re really only as strong as the people that hold you up and I felt so well supported at that point that I felt I could carry on and continue,” Lashua said.

Barbara said her main goal for the village throughout the past 18 years has been preserving Heuvelton’s history while also propelling it forward. This is evident in the monumental projects she has backed, including preserving Heuvelton’s historic bridge and revitalizing its main street, as well as the historic Pickens Hall building. Lashua said the Pickens Hall project was one of the most rewarding and is a symbol of the dynamics of Heuvelton.

“We can’t really move forward as a community without giving a nod to our past,” Lashua said. Over a nearly 20-year year span, they have received donations from the community and written grants to revitalize the whole building.

Lashua said her success could not be measured without considering the support of her community. She said that it is what drives her to continuously give back to the small village of Heuvelton. “It occurred to me that a life well-lived needed to involve the betterment for everyone. My grandmother said, ‘Tell me who your friends are and I will tell you who you are.’”

Lashua said she is reminded of her grandmother’s words when she looks around Heuvelton and sees so many good people. She said Heuvelton “is one of the kinds of communities that almost leads itself.”

Lashua believes every person has something that they can give. “They have a skill, they have a talent, they maybe are just a gentle soul that can help somebody else with a kind word. Together we can get there. There’s not any one person that is going to be able to accomplish the great big things. It’s the people that hold you up. Together you’re buoyant. Everyone has something that can give. Find what that is, find who needs your particular gift and pour it on.”

Kristin Benner

Kristin Benner of Rodman, NY was born in 1940 in Germany. She said growing up seemed like a fairytale before World War II forced her family out of their home, which was located directly across the street from a castle with a drawbridge.

Her family had to flee their house in the middle of the night during the war. Her mother left their home with her three children, a stroller and some suitcases. Benner explained that as a child it felt like an adventure, but she knew something bad was happening and could feel the fear. She said she can only imagine what it felt like for her mother. While fleeing, they kept all of their important papers underneath her infant sibling in a carriage.

The family reunited with their father years later, when he was able to locate them via the Red Cross in 1946.

While living in Germany after the war, Benner met her husband who eventually immigrated to the United States. Benner said she was nervous about following him to America. She had no knowledge of life in the United States. Despite her reservations, she and her son landed in Syracuse in 1958 and made their way to Watertown to start a new life and learn a new language. She hardly spoke any English at the time.

Benner said that her experiences during World War II stuck with her. “I always knew airplanes at night meant ‘bad,’” she explained. After moving to Watertown, the airplanes at night, along with fire sirens, gave her cold chills.

Benner said it was difficult being away from her family, but her childhood dreams of living in the country came true when she moved to Rodman. Her life continued to fall into place by making a career out of her passion.

She didn’t have a television while growing up, so she read a lot and fell in love with books. “I was always a reader and the library down in Rodman was looking for a librarian. I said, ‘That’s me’ and I did my dream job. I got to be the library manager and I was a library manager for 30 years.”

Benner continued to embrace what the North Country had to offer, including the snow. She began sculpting snow with two friends, which led her team to competitions around the world. When they weren’t traveling, they were creating sculptures locally with the help of the community.

She said it was a lot of fun to “leave your life behind for one week and just go out and just work in snow.” Pictures of the sculptures are showcased in Benner’s home, as well as other items that capture her German heritage and memories she’s made since moving to the North Country.

Joan Hadlock

Joan Hadlock is known as someone who is always willing to lend a helping hand, but she said she was a very different person while growing up in Massachusetts.

She was a quiet and shy person, but that changed when she joined the Peace Corps. “I was not the kind of person to join the Peace Corps. I just thought I would. I needed to do something different than what I was doing and low and behold, I was in the Peace Corps and it really changed my life,” Hadlock said.

Hadlock met her husband while in the Peace Corps and their relationship led her back to his hometown in Hammond, New York. Despite being in a new place, she did not hesitate to dive into the community.

“I just enjoy helping and I love working with young people,” she said. Hadlock is a leader for many community programs and missions through her church. She helps anywhere she can, including fundraisers that provide for local families. One fundraiser in December provided food for 108 families, even providing gifts for the kids.

“It’s a lot of work,” Hadlock said. “Once the day is over it’s a great relief, but it’s a wonderful feeling to see all these people come and get food and get the help that they need.”

One of Hadlock’s favorite fundraising efforts is raising money for shallow wells. Volunteers collect $450 to provide a well for clean water to those in need. They have provided eight wells so far.

She said it’s amazing to see people give back to the community through the programs she is involved in. “We do not hurt for money or donations of food. People are very, very generous and helping out with time also,” she said.

Over the years Hadlock and her family also welcomed foreign exchange students into their home. She said it was amazing to watch students from around the world embrace the North Country.

She recalled a memory of an exchange student from France and the time they spent at the Gouverneur Fair and demolition derby. She enjoyed getting to know each of the students who spent time with her family. “You hope part of what you did sends these kids on their way in a good fashion,” she said.

Despite her many contributions and accomplishments, Hadlock is most proud of her kids and grandchildren and the impact her drive has had on them. She said they get involved by default and help a lot. Hadlock has seen how wonderful kids can be and the difference they can make too.

“I feel very rewarded in what I have done and what I do and seeing the young people grow up and to become wonderful young people. It’s very rewarding for me.” Hadlock plans on staying involved in the community in the years to come. “I keep saying I’ll do it as long as I can and I hope it’ll be a long time,” she said.