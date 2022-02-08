ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The River Hospital’s Polar Bear Dip is going virtual for the second year in a row.

The online event raised $50,000 last year and will be following the same format in 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the new virtual format allows people from states away to easily participate in the event as opposed to other years where they would have to travel Alexandria Bay to take a dip in the St. Lawrence River.

To participate in the dip individuals must register for the event and raise at least $50. Once registered, Dippers can start planning their virtual dip which could be anything from taking an ice bath to water balloon fights in the snow.

Participants should record a video of their Dip, then post it to YouTube or send it to River Hospital by February 13. The final event will include participant submissions and live judging that will be held online at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 26.

One team that will make a return appearance for this year’s Polar Bear Dip is Team Huguenot. Members of the team include Kathleen Davey from Connecticut and her nephew, Michael Harmon who lives in Massachusetts. The inspiration for the team name comes from Huguenot Island which is where their family cottage is located.

Davey said the annual dip has only deepened the family’s connection to the North Country.

“My Uncle found Huguenot Island when he was stationed at what is now Fort Drum during the Second World War, and our family has returned every year since,” Davey said. “The river community has done so much for our family, and the Polar Bear Dip offers us an opportunity to give back. For us, the Dip itself has taken on great meaning. It’s a family affair.”

River Hospital’s Executive Director of Development Stephane Weiss said the Hospital is excited to welcome back annual dippers and individuals from further away who are now able to participate.

“We’re excited that Dippers from everywhere can join in the fun again this year,” Weiss said. “Our local and extended communities have always been very generous in supporting River Hospital, and we greatly appreciate their help. This year’s proceeds will be used to purchase new equipment for the Emergency Department including two cardiopulmonary monitors.”

More information about the event can be found on the River Hospital website.