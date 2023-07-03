WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two athletes of the Immaculate Heart Central Class of 2023 were honored as recipients of the Clarence B. “Boots” Gaffney Award.

Emily L. Bombard was selected as the women’s recipient and Robert T. O’Connor was named as the men’s honoree this year.

The Italian-American Civic Association established the Gaffney Award in 1980 after he retired as athletic director to honor his commitment to Immaculate Heart Academy and its students. Gaffney was a multi-sport coach at Immaculate Heart and the award perpetuates his legacy to local athletics and the greater Watertown community. The award is given to an outstanding male and female graduating student-athlete who shows exceptional performance and personal growth.

“Established in 1939, the Italian-American Civic Association has at the heart of its mission giving back to the community, especially in support of our youth who excel in the classroom and in athletics,” Italian-American Civic Association President James P. Scordo said. “Many past recipients of the Gaffney Award have gone on to be leaders in our community, holding positions as teachers, coaches, attorneys, physicians, engineers, and more, while giving their time and resources to community organizations.” Scordo continued saying that this year’s honorees “are exceptional and embody the values that Boots Gaffney strived to instill in the many student-athletes he coached and mentored.”

Bombard is an accomplished athlete, competing for four years in varsity soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. She is a multi-year New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete. Bombard will attend Jefferson Community College this fall as a Jefferson-Can Community Scholar where she plans to study psychology to eventually work as a school psychologist or in the social work field.

O’Connor is a standout athlete who competed for four years in varsity soccer and basketball and one year in varsity lacrosse and golf. He is a multi-year New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete. O’Connor will attend Clarkson University this fall to study engineering and management to work in business management.

The Northern New York Community Foundation helps to continue the Gaffney family legacy by administering a charitable fund in perpetuity and raising awareness of the award. The Foundation partners with the Association and IHC to provide a $1,000 scholarship to each recipient.