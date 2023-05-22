WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s that time of year.
Starting in the last full week of May, many farmers’ markets will return to the North Country region. This includes popular locations like Watertown.
A full schedule, with opening dates, can be found below:
|Market
|County
|Location
|Days & Hours
|Opening Date
|End Date
|Alexandria Bay Farmers Market
|Jefferson
|Kinney Drugs Parking Area,
21 NY-12,
Alexandria Bay
|Friday
9 am to 3 pm
|May 26
|September 15
|Cape Street Farmers Market
|Jefferson
|Cape Vincent Village Green
|Tuesday
11 am to 4 pm
|June 6
|September 26
|Carthage Farmers Market
|Jefferson
|Farmers Market Pavilion
Riverside Drive, Carthage
|Friday
10 am to 4 pm
|May 24
|October
|Chaumont Farmers Market
|Jefferson
|Copley House Lawn
12030 NYS Route 12E, Chaumont
|Friday
11 am to 5 pm
|June 9
|September 29
|Clayton Farmers Market
|Jefferson
|Village Park Circle,
Mary Street, Clayton
|Thursday
10 am to 4 pm
|June 1
|October 12
|Watertown Farm and Craft Market
|Jefferson
|Dulles State Office Building
317 Washington Street, Watertown
|Wednesday
7 am to 3 pm
|May 24
|October 4
|Watertown Saturday Farmers Market
|Jefferson
|JB Wise Place Pavilion
175 Black River Parkway
Watertown
|Saturday
9 am to 2 pm
|May 27
|October 28
|Harrisville Farmers Market
|Lewis
|Scenic View
Main Street
|Saturday
9 am to 4 pm
|May 29
|October 30
|Lowville Farmers Market
|Lewis
|Lewis County Fairgrounds
Bostwick Street, Lowville
|Saturday
8 am to 1 pm
|June 5
|October 30
|LC Hospital Farmers Market
|Lewis
|Lewis County Hospital,
North State Street,
Lowville
|Thursday
11 am to 3 pm
|June 10
|October 7
|Lyons Falls Farmers Market
|Lewis
|Riverside Park
Laura Street, Lyons Falls
|Tuesday
11 am to 4 pm
|June 22
|September 28
|Akwesasne Farmers Market
|St. Lawrence County
|Generations Park
30 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way
|Saturday
11 am to 2 pm
|June 17
|October 28
|Canton Farmers Market
|St. Lawrence County
|Village Park Canton
|Tuesday & Friday
9 am to 2 pm
|May 12
|October 31
|Gouverneur Farmers Market
|St. Lawrence County
|Village Park
Main Street, Gouverneur
|Thursday
9 am to 2 pm
|June 1
|October 26
|Hammond Farmers Market
|St. Lawrence County
|14 Main Street,
Hammond
|Wednesday
3 pm to 6 pm
|June 14
|September 13
|Massena Farmers Market
|St. Lawrence County
|Tractor Supply
105 Harte Haven Plaza, Massena
|Sunday
10 am to 2 pm
|July
|September
|Ogdensburg Farmers Market
|St. Lawrence County
|2321 Ford Street Extension, Ogdensburg
|Thursday
11 am to 4 pm
|Mid-May
|October
|Potsdam Farmers Market
|St. Lawrence County
|Ives Park
Main Street, Massena
|Saturday
9 am to 2 pm
|May 13
|October 28