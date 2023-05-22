WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s that time of year.

Starting in the last full week of May, many farmers’ markets will return to the North Country region. This includes popular locations like Watertown.

A full schedule, with opening dates, can be found below:

MarketCountyLocationDays & HoursOpening DateEnd Date
Alexandria Bay Farmers MarketJeffersonKinney Drugs Parking Area,
21 NY-12,
Alexandria Bay		Friday
9 am to 3 pm		May 26September 15
Cape Street Farmers MarketJeffersonCape Vincent Village GreenTuesday
11 am to 4 pm		June 6September 26
Carthage Farmers MarketJeffersonFarmers Market Pavilion
Riverside Drive, Carthage		Friday
10 am to 4 pm		May 24October
Chaumont Farmers MarketJeffersonCopley House Lawn
12030 NYS Route 12E, Chaumont		Friday
11 am to 5 pm		June 9September 29
Clayton Farmers MarketJeffersonVillage Park Circle,
Mary Street, Clayton		Thursday
10 am to 4 pm		June 1October 12
Watertown Farm and Craft MarketJeffersonDulles State Office Building
317 Washington Street, Watertown		Wednesday
7 am to 3 pm		May 24October 4
Watertown Saturday Farmers MarketJeffersonJB Wise Place Pavilion
175 Black River Parkway
Watertown		Saturday
9 am to 2 pm		May 27October 28
Harrisville Farmers MarketLewisScenic View
Main Street		Saturday
9 am to 4 pm		May 29October 30
Lowville Farmers MarketLewisLewis County Fairgrounds
Bostwick Street, Lowville		Saturday
8 am to 1 pm		June 5October 30
LC Hospital Farmers MarketLewisLewis County Hospital,
North State Street,
Lowville		Thursday
11 am to 3 pm		June 10October 7
Lyons Falls Farmers Market LewisRiverside Park
Laura Street, Lyons Falls		Tuesday
11 am to 4 pm		June 22September 28
Akwesasne Farmers MarketSt. Lawrence CountyGenerations Park
30 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way		Saturday
11 am to 2 pm		June 17October 28
Canton Farmers MarketSt. Lawrence CountyVillage Park CantonTuesday & Friday
9 am to 2 pm		May 12October 31
Gouverneur Farmers MarketSt. Lawrence CountyVillage Park
Main Street, Gouverneur		Thursday
9 am to 2 pm		June 1October 26
Hammond Farmers MarketSt. Lawrence County14 Main Street,
Hammond		Wednesday
3 pm to 6 pm		June 14September 13
Massena Farmers MarketSt. Lawrence CountyTractor Supply
105 Harte Haven Plaza, Massena		Sunday
10 am to 2 pm		JulySeptember
Ogdensburg Farmers MarketSt. Lawrence County2321 Ford Street Extension, OgdensburgThursday
11 am to 4 pm		Mid-MayOctober
Potsdam Farmers MarketSt. Lawrence CountyIves Park
Main Street, Massena		Saturday
9 am to 2 pm		May 13October 28