204 COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County since Friday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has again confirmed an increase COVID-19 cases.

Sadly, since Friday, one St. Lawrence County resident has died from COVID-19.

St. Lawrence County has confirmed 204 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 39 of them being on Monday and 165 of them being over the weekend.

Of the total number of positive cases, 3,172 cases have been released from isolation, 1,213 remain active and 34 are currently hospitalized. There have been 64 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 24 there have been 173,779 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: