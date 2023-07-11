WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The longest continuously operating fair in the country is back.

The Jefferson County Fair kicked off its 206th year on Tuesday, July 11 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. With hot, sunny and dry weather, crowds formed by lunchtime on opening day.

Concessions included many fan favorites, such as fried dough, slushies and sweet treats. The midway opened early afternoon, which brought many families.

But new this year, the Jefferson County Fair added self-service stations for its carnival. Fairgoers have the option to buy “fair cards” for rides or wristbands.

Fair Director Bob Simpson said this will provide a more user-friendly option for the dozens of rides they have available.

“We’ve got great rides here,” Simpson expressed. “We got a couple of rides, one that’s just a year old and [one that] this is the second time it’s been set up. So we’re excited about that.”

The fair also will highlight what Jefferson County does best; agriculture. Tents are full of birds, small animals, cattle, sheep and more.

Many livestock competitions will take place throughout the week.

But Simpson expressed that he has anticipated this year’s fair as things have returned to normal following the pandemic.

“There’s always a lot of things that return, there’s always a lot of things that are new. And you know, we just want everybody to come and have a good time and just enjoy the fair,” he said. “Get out of the house and have a good time. We’ve been cooped up for a couple of years now.

The Jefferson County Fair will continue every day through Sunday, July 16. Find daily schedules here.