ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) —Over the weekend COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County grew by over 200.

This was confirmed in a report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Monday which reported 207 new COVID-19 cases since the last report on December 10. There are now 773 active cases in the county, 34 of which are hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County also reported one new COVID-19 related death over the weekend. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 150 deaths and 16,214 cases confirmed.

St. Lawrence County continues to be at a level of high transmission for COVID-19. Officials declared a state of emergency for the county on December 7 that will last through at least January 6.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate now stands at 8.64% and 57.4% of the population is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

There are three upcoming vaccination clinics at St. Lawrence County Public Health in Canton for children 12 to 17 years old. The vaccination clinics are for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and each one runs from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be made for the following clinics by calling 315-229-3452 or by registering online:

Monday, December 13

Monday, December 20

Monday, December 27

Clinics for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will take place on those same dates from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Anyone 18 years old and above is now eligible for the booster vaccine. St. Lawrence County Public Health is requiring registration for the booster and walk-ins will not be accepted. Pfizer booster clinics will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on the dates above.

COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses and pediatric doses for 5-11-year-olds, are free and widely available statewide through pediatricians, doctors, healthcare providers, pharmacies, local health departments, federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics and other locations across New York State.

Testing in St. Lawrence County is by appointment only. The hotline numbers below are staffed between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for anyone with symptoms and those who feel they should be tested.