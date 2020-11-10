20th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon hoping to set fundraiser record, kicks off Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon is set to kick-off this week.

The 20th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon held by Border 106.7 DJ Johnny Spezzano and 94 Rock DJ Lance Hale, will help to share stories of kids from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County who have been helped by the Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the three-day Radiothon is set to be held November 11 through November 13, 2020.

The Radiothon helps to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network, and it remains local. Funds raised help to purchase life-saving medical equipment needed for children at Samaritan Medical Center. Additionally, funds also help to support capital projects such as the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children.

Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York also offers a Direct Family Assistance Program for families in the North Country whose child is facing a medical crisis.

“Each year, we are simply overwhelmed by the generosity of our community,” said the Samaritan Foundation’s Bonnie Eppolito. “These kids and their families are going through so much and we are thankful to our community for opening their hearts. It allows us to continue assisting families like the ones you will hear about during Radiothon.”

According to Community Broadcasters, LLC President Jim Leven, this years event is hoping to raise more funds than ever.

“I am so proud that this is our 20th year of assisting Children’s Miracle Network,” said Leven. “Johnny, Lance and the entire Community Broadcasters team, with its advertisers, give their all to help. As we celebrate 20 years this year, we intend to raise even more funds for the program.”

