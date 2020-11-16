20th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon raises over $160K, breaks fundraising record

From left: Lance Hale, DJ for 94 Rock WOTT; Bonnie Eppolito, Samaritan Foundation; and Johnny Spezzano, DJ for The Border 106.7, (photo: Samaritan Medical Center)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — This years annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon officially broke a fundraising record.

Th 20th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon held on November 11 through November 13, 2020, set a new fundraising record. The total surpassed a previous record of $147,647, bringing in $163,400.

The Annual Radiothon was hosted by Border 106.7 DJ Johnny Spezzano and 94 Rock DJ Lance Hale. The three-day event asked North Country residents to financially support the local Children’s Miracle Network.

Samaritan Foundation’s Bonnie Eppolito shared her excitement for this years radiothons success.

“I am always in awe of our generous community,” said Eppolito. “Funds raised from Radiothon allow us to continue assisting CMN families in our local tri-county area, and for that we are very grateful.

According to the Samaritan Foundation, all funds from this event stay local. They are used to purchase “life-saving” medical equipment for children at Samaritan Medical Center. Funds also support capital projects such as Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children.”

Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York also offers direct family assistance programs to families in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

