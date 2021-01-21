21 active COVID-19 cases in Akwesasne, 4 new Wednesday

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is currently responding to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported four new COVID-19 cases, resulting in 21 active cases under the tribe’s jurisdiction.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.

6,593 total tests

129 positive results

114 individuals recovered

21 active cases

48 isolated or quarantined

0 hospitalization

0 COVID-19 related death

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.

Additionally, the Tribe’s Health Services is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members. Seniors ages 65 or older can call the Tribe’s Office for the Aging to pre-register. Those who qualify can call (518) 358-2963 to pre-register.

COVID-19 drive-thru test collection clinics have also been scheduled for the next few weeks. Clinics will be held at the former IGA Building and will begin at 9 a.m. Clinics will be held on January 19 and January 26, 2021.

Community members and Akwesasne employees can also continue to be tested at