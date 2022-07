ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old from Canton has been charged after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies investigated an altercation between two inmates at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. As a result, 21-year-old Syler D. Keleher was charged with Harassment.

Keleher was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.