21-year-old Ohio woman in critical condition following St. Lawrence County car-pedestrian crash

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old is in critical condition in a Syracuse hospital following a car-pedestrian crash on Thursday.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a report of a car-pedestrian crash early in the morning on Thursday. The incident took place on Peru Street in the town of Lawrence.

State Police reported that a pick-up truck operated by Nicholas E. Hazen, 24, of Lawrence was traveling north on the street when he hit Delila D. Swartcentruber, 21, of Apple Creek, Ohio.

Following the crash, Swartcentruber was transported to Canton Potsdam Hospital and then flown to Upstate Memorial Hospital in Syracuse, New York. Swartcentruber remains in critical condition.

This case remains under investigation by New York State Police.