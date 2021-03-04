22 Jefferson County residents test positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, 24 recover

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed on Wednesday that 22 residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public Health also confirmed that 24 recovered. There have been 5,572 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Jefferson County: High-risk sporting events set to 50% maximum capacity

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

68,897 total tests

5,572 positive results

3.6% positive, 14-day average

5,259 individuals recovered

532 individuals in mandatory quarantine

217 individuals in precautionary quarantine

223 individuals in mandatory isolation

9 hospitalizations

81 COVID-19 related deaths

Samaritan Summit Village confirms new COVID-19 case among staff members

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.