RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fatal car crash resulted in the death of a Hermon man on Friday.

According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Joseph Gotham was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado on County Route 17 in Russell when he exited the roadway and the truck overturned several times.

Gotham was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

The crash is under investigation.