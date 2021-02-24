23 Jefferson County residents test positive for COVID-19, 15 recover

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Health confirmed that 23 residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public Health also reported 15 recoveries and no fatalities.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

63,744 total tests

5,344 positive results

4.1% positive, 14-day average

5,006 individuals recovered

399 individuals in mandatory quarantine

258 individuals in precautionary quarantine

242 individuals in mandatory isolation

15 hospitalizations

81 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.