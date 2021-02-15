23 Jefferson County residents test positive for COVID-19, 42 recover on Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health reported in the early afternoon on Monday an increase in both new COVID-19 cases and recoveries.
According to Public Health, 23 residents tested positive for the virus and 42 recovered,
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
- 59,394 total tests
- 5,089 positive results
- 5.2% positive, 14-day average
- 4,741 individuals recovered
- 572 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 225 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 257 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 16 hospitalizations
- 75 COVID-19 related deaths
Jefferson County residents with certain underlying conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.