23 Jefferson County residents test positive for COVID-19, 42 recover on Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health reported in the early afternoon on Monday an increase in both new COVID-19 cases and recoveries.

According to Public Health, 23 residents tested positive for the virus and 42 recovered,

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

59,394 total tests

5,089 positive results

5.2% positive, 14-day average

4,741 individuals recovered

572 individuals in mandatory quarantine

225 individuals in precautionary quarantine

257 individuals in mandatory isolation

16 hospitalizations

75 COVID-19 related deaths

Jefferson County residents with certain underlying conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.