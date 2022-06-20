HURON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 23-year-old from Oswego was killed in a fatal one-vehicle accident that occurred on June 17.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to the accident at 10:28 p.m. on West Port Bay Road in the town of Huron. Troopers stated that a southbound SUV left the roadway, struck a sign and utility pole, re-entered the roadway, and rolled several times.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, 23-year-old Amber Lagoe from Oswego was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe Lagoe was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the investigation is continuing.