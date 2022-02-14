LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another individual has lost their life in a fatal snowmobile crash in Lewis County.

On February 13 around 12:30 p.m., 23-year-old Kalmon Sofer from Brooklyn was operating a 2004 Ski-Doo MXZX 600 on Rector Road in Montague when he failed to negotiate a right curve on the trail. As a result, Sofer drove off the groomed trail and struck a tree.

The details of the incident were confirmed in a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The LCSO reported that after the accident Sofer was transported by Lewis County Search and Rescue to Lewis County General Hospital where was pronounced dead.

Martinsburg Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, and New York State Forest Rangers assisted at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.