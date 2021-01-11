230 COVID-19 cases reported over 3 days in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has confirmed a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases since Friday.

Since Friday, Public Health has confirmed 230 new cases of COVID-19; 74 of them being on Monday, January 11, 2021.

There have been 3,297 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 906 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 2,342 cases have been released from isolation and 22 are currently hospitalized. There have been 49 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 9 there have been 153,058 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

