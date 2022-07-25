OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Central Square was killed in a fatal crash in Oswego County on Sunday.

According to New York State Police, around 9:21 p.m. on July 24, 24-year-old Joseph W. Bucci was traveling west on County Route 26 in Parish on a 2008 Honda motorcycle. NYSP stated that a collision occurred when a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck being operated by 64-year-old Mark D. Mann from Central Square was traveling south on Kipp Road and made a left-hand turn when the motorcycle struck the front end of the pickup truck.

Bucci was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Mann and a 64-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Mann was tested by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert and was negative for any alcohol or drug impairment. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.