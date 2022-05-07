SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A gun buyback event in Syracuse resulted in 240 firearms being turned in to law enforcement on Saturday.

The event was hosted by the New York Attorney General’s Office, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and the Syracuse Police Department, allowing people to turn in unloaded firearms with no questions asked.

The gun buyback is part of Attorney General Letitia James’ initiative to combat gun violence in New York State. Nearly 3,000 firearms have been turned into law enforcement at gun buybacks and other events since 2019.

“Communities throughout New York and the country are dealing with a rise in gun violence, and we must do all we can to protect people from harm,” Attorney General James said. “Our gun buybacks have been one of the most successful ways to get guns off the streets and out of homes, and today’s event is no exception. Every gun turned in today will help make a difference in protecting communities in Syracuse and across Onondaga County, and I thank our partners for their invaluable support.”

The 240 firearms turned in on Saturday included:

91 long guns;

104 handguns;

39 non-working guns; and

6 assault rifles

The Attorney General’s Office offered monetary compensation in exchange for the firearms. Prepaid gift cards were issued when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on site.