NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that the agency will host the 24th annual Salmon River Fish Hatchery Open House and Family Day.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery located at 2133 County Route 22 in Altmar, Oswego County and celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day. Admission is free and all are encouraged to attend this event, rain or shine.

“DEC invites outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, abilities, and interests to the annual Salmon River Fish Hatchery Open House — The open house provides visitors with a unique peek behind the scenes at how DEC helps bolster the world-class salmon and trout fisheries in Lake Ontario and its tributaries, including the renowned Salmon River.” Region 7 Director Dereth Glance

National Hunting and Fishing Day was designated by Congress in 1972 to encourage people to experience, understand and appreciate traditional outdoor sports, recreation, our abundant natural resources and recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership in fish and wildlife conservation.

DEC will lead tours of the facility between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., providing behind-the-scenes access to the hatchery’s inner workings. Attendees can also:

Visit the recently redesigned fish observation deck;

Observe New York fish in the hatchery’s aquaria;

Learn about rare and threatened fish species in New York State; and

Kids can learn how to cast a fishing rod.

To complement the scheduled program events, several conservation organizations, fishing and hunting clubs and outdoor recreation groups will be there with displays and activities to provide information about their role in the Salmon River Corridor and the Lake Ontario ecosystem.

Attendees can also visit the nearby Salmon River Falls, a DEC Unique Area located approximately six miles from the hatchery. The area offers hiking trails — including a short quarter-mile crushed stone trail leading to two observation points for a 110-foot waterfall .

more information about the Salmon River Fish Hatchery, Salmon River Falls Unique Area and to view the Salmon River management and restoration plans you can visit the DEC’s website.

Specific questions about the open house can be directed to Betsy Ukeritis, DEC Environmental Educator, at 315-314-0768.