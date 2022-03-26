ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed more new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.

In a daily report on March 25, Public Health stated that 25 new COVID-19 cases had been identified since the last count on Thursday. As a result, active cases reached 192 on Friday.

At the time of the report, there were five COVID-19 patients hospitalized, two who were admitted for COVID-19, and three admitted for other reasons but found to have COVID-19 during the hospital admissions process. However, there were no residents in the ICU.

There were also no new deaths confirmed in the county on Friday. However, there have been 181 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of March 25, St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 130.87. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 9.8% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 1.5%.

The County also had a 60.7% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,408 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

Because of the county’s “low” designation, the County has recently lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.