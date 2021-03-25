25-year-old arrested following vehicle chase from Quebec to Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — United States Customs and Border Protection have released the details regarding a vehicle pursuit that took place last week in the North Country.

According to U.S. Border Patrol agents on March 16, a vehicle pursuit was initiated by the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services in Syne, Quebec. The vehicle continued south, illegally entering the United States from Canada, where Border Patrol agents assisted the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department as the driver continued towards Massena, New York.

CBP agents alleged that the suspect intentionally crashed his vehicle into two Border Patrol vehicles on three separate occasions before coming to a stop. A photo of one of the vehicles is included below.

U.S. Border Patrol vehicle struck by

suspect vehicle (photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was a 25-year-old U.S. citizen.

The individual was charged by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and multiple speeding violations.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

CBP Massena Station Patrol Agen in Charge Wade Laughman commented on the incident.

“Our Border Patrol Agents continue to exemplify commitment to secure our nation and the communities we live in,” said Laughman. “This example also shows the importance and strength of law enforcements partnerships we have in northern New York.”

The identity of the suspect was not released by United States Customs and Border Protection.