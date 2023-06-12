POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Applications are open for 2023 grant funding from the John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund is a permanent grantmaking fund that supports programs, activities and initiatives to advance the quality of life in the Potsdam community. Up to $25,000 in grant funding is available to eligible nonprofits this year.

Projects, programs or initiatives should express an explanation of meaningful impact and a clear plan for enactment. Currently, $26,500 in grant funding has been awarded to support nine separate projects that benefit Potsdam residents. Areas of focus include health and wellness, arts and culture, economic development, recreational programs, community revitalization and beautification, and more.

Nonprofits that serve the Potsdam area with a 501(c)(3) classification are encouraged to apply. Organizations without this classification are required to partner with an eligible nonprofit, municipality, or local agency as a fiscal sponsor. Prior to the applicant submitting a proposal, the fiscal sponsor must confirm the collaboration with a letter of support to serve in that capacity.

Completed applications must be received at the Community Foundation through its online grant portal, by Friday, July 21, 2023; grant awards will be determined in September.

To learn more about how to apply, visit the Northern New York Community Foundation’s Website. Questions about the online application or to learn more about this opportunity can be directed to Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs by phone at 315-782-7110 or by e-mail at kraig@nnycf.org.