26 North Country students awarded memorial scholarship

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Credit Union and the Northern New York Community Foundation awarded 26 local students the Michelle D. Salisbury Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was created in remembrance of Michelle Salisbury who worked at Northern Credit Union and died in a car accident in 2009. To honor her memory Northern Credit Union awards the scholarship each year to one student from each school within Jefferson Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Pulaski and Sandy Creek school districts.

Winners from schools in Jefferson and Oswego Counties were:

• Andrew Eichhorn, LaFargeville

• Bridget Doherty, IHC

• Colby Randall, South Jefferson

• Elizabeth Costello, Alexandria Bay

• Madison White, Watertown

• Madison-Mae Wilder, Pulaski

• Mallory Marks, General Brown

• Mitchell Leeson, Indian River

• Natalie Wetterhahn, Thousand Islands

• Simarra Willet, Lyme

• Veronica Neff, Carthage

Each winner received an invitation to their local Northern Credit Union Relationship Center for a formal

presentation where they received a copy of The Ideal Team Player by Patrick Lencioni. The essay component for the scholarship was based on the book as a reflection of the type of team member Michelle was.