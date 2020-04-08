26th Annual AdironDuck Race online for first time this year

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On April 26, the Oswegatchie Educational Center in Croghan is hosting the 26th Annual AdironDuck Race online for the first time.

As an alternative to canceling the event due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, the Oswegatchie staff are taking all orders online and sharing the race on Facebook.

Todd Lighthall, Executive Director of the NYS FFA Foundation said, “This event has always been a marking of Spring for the community. It would be a shame to not share when we can adapt to our new circumstances.”

The dumping of the ducks will happen online at 1pm. As many as 10,000 rubber ducks could pour into the chilly waters of the Oswegatchie River. The adopters of the first 12 ducks to cross the finish line will receive cash prizes, including a $2,000 grand prize.

Ducks may be adopted the day of the race until noon, as long as it’s on the internet.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Oswegatchie Summer Program Fund, which provides youth scholarships and funds for improvements to the summer program.

Anyone wishing to adopt a duck can do so by visiting the website at www.adironduckrace.com .

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.