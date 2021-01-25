27-year-old Malone man arrested for check forgery in September 2020

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following reports of forged checks.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of Michael J. Lavare, 27, of Malone, New York following an investigation of forged checks.

According to Troopers, Lavare forged checks from September 23, 2020 to September 29, 2020, using the victims signature on three personal checks. Lavare cashed all three checks at the Community Bank in Chateaugay, New York.

NYSP confirmed that Lavare was charged with three counts of Forgery in the second degree.

Michael J. Lavare was virtually arraigned and released to reappear in Chateaugay Town Court on March 16, 2021.

He was officially arrested on January 23, 2021 by New York State Police Troop B.