WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health is continuing to update residents on a COVID-19 outbreak their keep-home facility is experiencing.

According to Samaritan Health, eight new Samaritan Keep Home residents tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, July 25. The new cases added to the 17 cases confirmed on July 22, and the two cases that were reported on July 23.

As of July 25, 28 total residents at the keep-home facility were positive for COVID-19. The health center stated that the positive residents are in quarantine for 14 days in a special COVID unit.

Additionally, six staff members at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Samaritan Health stated that they will continue to monitor all residents and that the new positive cases do not impact family visitation.