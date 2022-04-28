ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds of COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past few days in St. Lawrence County.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, 284 COVID-19 cases were logged between the last report on April 26 and the newest report issued on April 28. This increased the number of active cases to 452.

Hospitalizations also increased in the county during the three-day span. At the time of the report, there were 15 COVID patients hospitalized in the county with three in intensive care. Eleven of the patients were admitted for COVID-19 and the remaining four were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive for the virus during the screening process.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed since the last report. However, there have been 188 deaths in St. Lawrence County since the pandemic began.

St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents fell to 240.39 on April 28 The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 14.4%% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 2.6%.

The increase in numbers contributed to its COVID-19 community level remaining at “high.” The increase was confirmed in a report last week.

The County also had a 61% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,752 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.