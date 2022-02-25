ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Lawrence County on Friday resulting in an increase in the number of active cases.

According to a daily report on February 25 from St. Lawrence County Public Health, 59 new COVID-19 cases were identified since the last count on February 24. This brought the total number of active cases in the county to 290.

However, hospitalizations in the county decreased. At the time of the report, there were only five COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county, three who had been admitted for COVID-19 and two admitted with incidental COVID-19. No patients were in intensive care units.

St. Lawrence County’s seven-day COVID-19 rate also decreased significantly on Friday at it was logged at 4.9%, a 1.0% decrease from the previous report. The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 239.47.

Additionally, 60.3% of St. Lawrence County’s total population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 on February 25, which was much lower than the state rate of 75.4%.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.