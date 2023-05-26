LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More than $122 million has been awarded to projects across New York State through the Restore NY initiative, with $1.96 million to support projects within Lewis County.

The Village of Lowville will receive $900,000 to support restoration efforts of the Old Jail that is now home to Tug Hill Artisan Roasters. The project includes the restoration of a vacant building to include commercial spaces, improvements to the parking lot and entrance and the construction of an outdoor dining patio.

The Village of Port Leyden will receive $1.06 million to support restoration efforts at the former Port Leyden School, including renovations to the first floor to create commercial space and renovations to nine residential units on the second floor.

“These projects will be catalysts for future redevelopment and restoration in Lewis County,” Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche said. “The efforts made by both the municipalities and project sponsors to adaptively reuse historical buildings in their downtown areas is commendable.”

“The funding received from New York State will undoubtedly spark additional investment in our Village Center while providing Tug Hill Artisan Roasters with the funding they need to repurpose the old jail into commercial and residential space,” Village of Lowville Mayor Joseph Beagle said.

Port Leyden Portal owner Mark Lemieux is “excited to bring new life to the former elementary school and hopes that others will also recognize these investment opportunities.”

Restore NY is an initiative through the New York State Empire State Development Corporation that supports the revitalization of commercial and residential properties and grants municipalities with financial assistance to have the tools to do so.