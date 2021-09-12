2nd Annual Zombie Fun Run/Walk taking place in Lewis County Oct. 2

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Coalition of Lewis County will be hosting the 2nd Annual Zombie Fun Run/Walk and Trunk or Treat event on October 2. The run will take place at 9 a.m. at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

Those interested can pre-register on the United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County’s website until September 24. Those who do not meet this deadline can register for the event at 8 a.m. the day of the run.

After the run there will be an after party and Trunk or Treat event from 10 a.m. until noon. The organization is inviting the public to decorate their car, get dressed up and fill their trunks with treats and candy for the event. Those interested in participating should contact Cassie at cforbus@mvpny.org.