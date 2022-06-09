EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Buckle Up! Monster trucks are returning to the North Country this summer.

On July 30 and July 31, 2extreme Monster Trucks will return to Evans Mills for its first annual truck show. This event includes World Champion Monster Trucks, monster truck rides and shows.

Debuting 2extreme Monster Truck “BRUTAL” competition, two-time Monster Jam world champion “Bounty Hunter” will battle eight-year army veteran “Scarlet Bandit,” FFDP-inspired “Jekyll and Hyde” and rookie “Hot Tamale.”

Shows will be held on both days beginning with a pit party at 1 p.m where fans can meet the drivers, take pictures and get autographs up close. The shows will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids can also bring their power wheels to compete in a mid-show race. Helmets are required.

Tickets range from general admission to an all-inclusive VIP rate. The all-inclusive package includes a pit party pass, ride on the truck, autographed hero card, meet-and-greet with the drivers and admission to the show.

2extreme Monster Trucks will take place at the Evans Mill Raceway Park.