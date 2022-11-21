NEW YORK (WWTI) – More than $3.3 million in funding is being provided to community-based healthcare providers, to increase access to mental health services for children and families across the state, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office.
The awards include more than $1 million that was divided between 35 not-for-profit community-based programs that will support expanding suicide prevention initiatives, respite programs, family and youth peer support services and children’s non-Medicaid managed care programs.
“Access to mental health programs is a critical component of our efforts to ensure New Yorkers receive the care they need for themselves and their loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “Too often, vulnerable populations face barriers in their ability to access mental health services, and these grants will help expand access to statewide programs, helping support more young New Yorkers to properly address their mental health needs.”
The funding is administered through the Office of Mental Health to help providers serve youth are are dually diagnosed with mental illness and a developmental disability or substance use disorder.
Another $760,000 was divided between 19 community-based providers to fund projects including the purchase of metro cards to remove transportation barriers and the expansion and enhancement of High-Risk Outpatient Mental Health Services.
The award also includes $760,000 which was split between 19 programs to fund projects including an electronic data collection system and a Multi-Disciplinary Team meeting coordinator and facilitator for a provider’s Children’s Mental Health Rehabilitative Services Program.
$280,000 went to seven programs for co-occurring treatment, for patients who are living with mental illness as well as a developmental disability or substance use disorder. Funded projects include a clinician for dually diagnosed adolescents, providing staff training in medication-assisted treatment and trauma-based cognitive behavior therapy and an evidence-based treatment model for adolescents and young adults to decrease harmful substance use and improve mental health.
NYU Langone Health and the State University of New York at Stony Brook were both awarded $250,000 to provide training that will help mental health care providers better serve individuals living with mental illness and developmental disabilities. Training will include evidence-based approaches and skills to better engage and treat dually diagnosed youth and families.
Organizations receiving funding include:
Central New York
- Chenango County Behavioral Health Services
- The Neighborhood Center
- Cayuga Counseling Services
- Integrated Community Alternatives Network
- Essex County Mental Health
- Upstate Cerebral Palsy
- Salvation Army Syracuse Area Services
- United Helpers
- Families First in Essex County
- Family Resource Network
- Family Counseling Center
- Integrated Community Alternatives Network
- Upstate Cerebral Palsy
- The Neighborhood Center
Hudson Valley
- MHA of Westchester
- Orange Co Dept of Mental Health
- ANDRUS
- Cove Care Center
- Westchester Jewish Community Services
- Family Services of Westchester
- Rehabilitation Support Services
- St. Catherine’s Center for Children
- Cove Care Center
- MHA of Columbia-Greene Counties
- Family Services of Westchester
- Family Ties of Westchester
- Westchester Jewish Community Services
Long Island
- North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center
- Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling
- Hispanic Counseling Center
- Family and Children’s Association
- North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center
- Hispanic Counseling Center
- SCO Family of Services – Glen Cove
New York City
- University Settlement
- JCCA
- Astor Services for Children & Families
- Greenwich House
- The Jewish Board
- Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services
- Bleuler Psychotherapy Center
- Ackerman Institute for the Family
- NY Foundling Identity & Acceptance Program
- Ohel Children Homes and Family Services
- The Puerto Rican Family Institute
- SBH Community Services
- VNS Friends Clinic
- The Child Center of NY
- Ohel Children Homes and Family Services
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Episcopal Health Services, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital
- Hudson Guild
- Pesach Tikvah Hope Development, Inc
- Association to Benefit Children
- CommuniLife
- The Child Center of NY
- University Settlement
- Berkshire Farm Center and Service for Youth
- Lexington Center for MH Services
Western New York
- InTandem
- Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene
- Niagara County Department of MH and Substance Abuse Services
- Hillside Children’s Center
- Horizon Health
- Catholic Charities of Buffalo
- New Directions Youth and Family Services
- Villa of Hope
- Chautauqua County Chapter NYSARC Inc.
- MHA Niagara County
- New Directions Youth and Family Services
- Camp Get-A-Way of Western NY
- Housing Options Made Easy
- Compeer West dba Compeer of Greater Buffalo
- Mental Health Advocates of Western NY
- Catholic Charities of Rochester dba CC of Steuben/Livingston
- Hillside Children’s Center
- Aspire Hope NY
- MHA of Rochester/Monroe County Inc
- Compeer Rochester
“The long-term impact of the COVID crisis on our mental health will be significant, especially for young people who encountered significant challenges of fear, isolation, anxiety, and depression throughout the pandemic,” said State University of New York Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley.
“It’s imperative that we provide sufficient resources to address this shadow epidemic in order for the next generation to truly thrive and succeed. We applaud Stony Brook University for not only helping students, but also providing these critical services to the broader community at a time when it is needed most. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership in directing mental health services, and to the Office of Mental Health for their partnership.”