ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New projects have begun along the St. Lawrence River to increase resiliency.

On August 18, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on four projects in the Town of Alexandria and the Village of Alexandria Bay.

These projects are following devastating flooding that occurred on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in 2017 and 2019. Both the Village of Alexandria Bay and the Town of Alexandria experienced significant damage to their infrastructure, including docks, boat launches water treatment facilities.

“Following significant flooding along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, New York took action by launching the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said in a press release. “As part of this initiative, today we announced four new projects that will restore docks and the waterfront in the Village of Alexandria Bay and the Town of Alexandria and mitigate against future damage.”

“We are laser-focused on adapting and hardening our state’s infrastructure to prepare for whatever Mother Nature throws our way,” Governor Hochul added. “The projects breaking ground today in the Village of Alexandria Bay and the Town of Alexandria will protect these communities from future storms and high-water events, helping ensure their prosperity for future generations.”

Funding for these projects was awarded through the State’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. In total, the Town was awarded $455,000 and the Village received $3.36 million.

The first project will replace the entire Lower James Street Dock and a section of the Upper James Street Dock with a new floating dock system. The remaining Upper James Street Dock will also be elevated above flood level.

One of the largest docking locations in the community, Alexandria Bay’s Scenic View Park Pier will also see repairs. Through the REDI program, sections of the wharf will either be repaired or completely replaced to mitigate future damage. The project will also include additional site upgrades such as new concrete walkways, ADA-compliant lifts for wheelchairs and strollers and lighting.

The third project will focus on the Village’s water treatment plant. The Village of Alexandria Bay’s Water Treatment Plant provides potable water to commercial properties, the River Hospital, and residents within the Village as well as six outside water districts in the Towns of Alexandria, Orleans, Clayton, and Theresa. This project will include a new concrete slab in the water filtration plant to increase elevation levels, a new precast section to the raw water well and riprap for wave action protection.

The final project will repair the boat launch in Goose Bay, which the Town of Alexandria owns and operates. The launch itself will be replaced, which will require dredging at the end of the launch and the concrete bulkhead to be lifted. The existing parking area will also be enlarged and a pedestrian walkway will be created.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Town of Alexandria and the Village of Alexandria Bay were also awarded $618,000 through an Environmental Protection Fund grant administered by the Department of State Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, which will complement these REDI projects.