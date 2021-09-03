3 arrested after alleged BB pistol shooting in Lewis County

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three were arrested this week following an investigation into an incident that occurred in July.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Derek Farr, James Noftsier and Kelly Garrison, all of Croghan, New York. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on July 15, an alleged verbal dispute via text message took place between the three individuals, which lead to Noftsier and Garrison going to Farr’s residence and entering his apartment.

The Sherriff’s Office stated that when Noftsier and Garrison went to leave, Farr allegedly shot both of them with BB pistol.

On August 30, Farr was then arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. This charge was due to a previous conviction of a crime. He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and remanded to Lewis County Jail on a $15,000 cash bail.

Farr wad additionally charged with and arraigned on three counts of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, a class “A” misdemeanor. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this arrest results from Farr allegedly placing numerous threatening and harassing phone calls to the Lewis County District Attorney’s Office beginning in July 2021.

On September 1, Noftsier and Garrison were arrested for Burglary in the Second Degree, a class “C” felony. Both were arraigned in Lewis County Court and released to probation supervision.

All arrests were confirmed by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on September 2, 2021.