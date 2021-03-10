3 arrested following Canton traffic stop, charged for possessing meth

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop in Canton lead to the arrest of three individuals from across New York State.

New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on March 9, which lead to the arrest of Logan M. Johns, 24, Hermon; Victoria L. Baker, 37, Rennsselaer Fall; and Troy D. Burns, 33, of LaFargeville.

According to State Police, the three occupants were found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Johns was also found to be operating with a suspended license and in possession of a switch blade. NYSP confirmed that he was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Aggravated Unlicense Operation in the second degree.

John was virtually arraigned by the Canton Town Court and released under his own recognizance.

Additionally, Bake was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Burns was charged with one county of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Both were released with appearance tickets returnable to the Canton Town Court.