$3 billion in funding approved to support K-12 NYS students

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Federal funding has been approved to support a safe and sustained return for students this as they go back to in-person learning.

On August 5 the U.S. Department of Education announced the approval of New York’s American Rescue Plan Elementary, Secondary School Emergency Relief plan and distributed the remaining ARP ESSER funds.

Earlier this year, the Department distributed two thirds of the ARP ESSER funds amounting to $81 billion used across the United States. New York was approved for a total of $8.9 billion in ARP ESSER funds, and today’s approval of their plan will result in the release of the final $3 billion.

The funds will be used to meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students with a focus on the students most impacted by the pandemic. This will be done by investing money into summer learning and expanding afterschool programs to make up for lost time in the classroom because of the pandemic. Money will be invested into early learning by expanding learning programs for 4-year-olds. Funding will also work to provide districts with Mental Health First Aid training to support the development of self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and reasonable decision making.

Senator Charles E. Schumer said the funding is important to provide students with the schooling they need.

“COVID brought unprecedented challenges to our students, teachers, and families—this required a bold response from Congress,” Schumer said. “As Majority Leader, I was proud to make funding for our schools a top priority in the American Rescue Plan and to deliver historic levels of support. These resources will deliver much needed aid that will allow schools to implement public health protocols to safely reopen, and address students’ learning loss, and meet students’ long-term academic, social, and emotional needs. I am pleased to see the Department of Education approve New York’s plan. Help is on the way for New York schools.”

The Department is still reviewing submitted ARP ESSER state plans from 44 states and the District of Columbia to ensure their plans meet all necessary requirements in order to access the remaining funds, as outlined in the ARP.